Action Renewables Upskill on Project Management with SERC

Taking Action to Upskill: Ten Action Renewables staff successfully completed CMI Level 3 award in Project Management delivered in house by South Eastern Regional College.(L-R) Front, SERC’s Philip Martin and Martin Mulholland with Action Renewables’ team, Darren McMahon, Finbar Lunney, Dearbhla Boyle, Alana Mellon, Sarah McLarnin and Bernadette Convery. Back (L – R) Nathan McBride, James McKay and Shane Hanna.

Leading provider of renewable energy expertise, Action Renewables, has successfully upskilled its team with the help of South Eastern Regional College (SERC).

The company sought to upskill a number of its employees by extending their skills and knowledge to take on and embrace further project management disciplines. Working in partnership with SERC allowed them to do just that, with the team completing the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Level 3 qualification in Project Management.

Philip Martin, Business Development Manager, SERC said “Understanding the needs of the business and the location of their staff, SERC was able to deliver the training inhouse at Action Renewables which enabled more employees to participate and helped minimise disruption to the businesses work flow.

He added, “The training ran successfully with all ten participants receiving their Level 3 qualification in an impressive time scale of just four weeks. Now, all Project Managers have an increased knowledge and developed a skill set which they can put into practice, helping continue successful delivery of Action Renewables’ projects.

