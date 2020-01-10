 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City College Plymouth students join forces with Plymouth Raiders to launch Active Ageing initiative

Details
Hits: 436
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#ActiveAgeing @CityPlym students are teaming up with the @OfficialRaiders to help keep the mature members of the community in shape and to help combat #loneliness with a new initiative called Active Ageing.

Active Ageing, which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, invites older members of the community to come along to the College’s sports hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays to play walking basketball. Walking basketball has seen a steady uptake across the country, with people of all ages joining in with this slower, lower-impact version of the game.

Plymouth Raiders coach Paul Nicholson will be leading the sessions, which will start on Tuesday 14 January. He will be assisted by a group of students all studying sports-related courses at the College. In addition to helping the players on the court, the students will also be on-hand for some post-match fellowship. While the Raiders have been holding walking basketball sessions for a few years, this is the first time students have been invited to assist with coaching.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., Community Foundation Manager at Plymouth Raiders, said:

“Walking basketball is a great way for older members of the community to maintain their fitness. It’s a low-impact cardio workout that can burn up to 250 calories in a one-hour session, it can improve your heart and lung function, and boost your morale and energy levels.

“In addition to the health benefits, we want these sessions to be an opportunity for participants to meet new people, enjoy some lively conversation and potentially make new friends. It is as much about the fellowship as it is about the fitness.”

The Tuesday sessions will run 9.45am - 11.30am. Play will last for about 45 minutes, after which participants are invited to enjoy conversation over coffee and cake.

Thursday’s sessions, which run 11.00am - 12.15pm, will include a light lunch. The post-game refreshments will be served in the College’s PL1 Restaurant by hospitality and catering students.

Phil added: “These sessions will be completely free, including the food, and people are welcome to come on their own or with a couple of friends.”

There is currently no requirement to book these sessions in advance, just turn up on the day.

Advertisement

Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award
Sector News
We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha
Let 2020 be the decade where schools embrace technology in the classroom
Sector News
How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out
Newbury College creates career predictor
Sector News
@NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYouâ€™ve been on Instagram an

You may also be interested in these articles:

Action Renewables Upskill on Project Management with SERC
Sector News
Leading provider of renewable energy expertise, Action Renewables, has
Sustainable student farming start-up raises £2.35 million in seed funding
Sector News
LettUs Grow aims to tackle the increasing climate crisis and threats t
Driving improvement in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/10/driving-improvement-in-schools
Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award
Sector News
We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha
Let 2020 be the decade where schools embrace technology in the classroom
Sector News
How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out
Newbury College creates career predictor
Sector News
@NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYou’ve been on Instagram an
WEST LONDON COLLEGE FINALIST IN WEST LONDON BUSINESS AWARDS FOR INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIPS
Sector News
West London College has reached the finals of the prestigious West Lon
Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has been shortlisted for three prestigious Te
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Shortlisted for National Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College have been shortlisted for a national
Rugeley pupils taste life as problem solving engineers
Sector News
Engineering goes under the spotlight at @TheHartSchoolYear 10 pupils f
Driving innovation, digital transformation and scale while also supporting sustainability and reskilling efforts
Sector News
@WEF are Driving Impact in the Fourth Industrial Revolution #FairerWor
Seetec to become UK's 9th largest employee-owned public services company
Sector News
Seetec, a leading provider of apprenticeships, skills and justice serv

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 days ago

Developing Life Skills and Mental Toughness and why that...

Overview Published research and case studies from around the world show that Mental Toughness is a major factor in: Performance – explaining up to...

CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page