 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton

Details
Hits: 154
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s love affair with punk rock music features students and staff from the University of Northampton.

Chris Packham: Forever Punk sees the environmentalist and life-long punk reveal how, as a teenager with undiagnosed Asperger’s, punk rock may have saved his life.

During the programme, which airs on BBC Four on Friday 10 January, Chris interviews University Vice Chancellor, Nick Petford, who was in Southampton’s first punk outfit, Strate Jacket at the age of 16, back in 1977.

Chris, who grew up in Southampton, revealed to Nick that he was a huge Strate Jacket fan, who attended their gigs and hung around outside the band’s rehearsal room to secretly listen to them practice.

During the filming at Waterside Campus, which took place in April 2018, Chris also joined UON students for a presentation on the punk movement in Northern Ireland, from Senior Lecturer in Media Production, Roy Wallace.

The University’s Chancellor, Reverend Richard Coles, was also interviewed for the programme.

Chris Packham: Forever Punk airs on BBC Four on Friday 10 January at 9.30pm and is repeated the following morning at 1.30am.

Advertisement

HOW â€˜INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETSâ€™ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOW ‘INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETS’ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding
Sector News
Most people fail to turn a good idea into a successful business ventur
Decade of decline in adult learning with four million 'lost learners' since 2010
Sector News
Survey shows adult participation in education has fallen to record low
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst
Researcher and activist receives CBE for 50-year career combatting violence against women
Sector News
Professor Hague, along with Dr Ellen Malos, founded the University's C
Artificial intelligence could help to spot breast cancer, says new research
Sector News
#ArtificialIntelligence could help to spot breast cancer(Images: The C
Lesley Regan made Dame in New Year Honours
Sector News
Dame Lesley ReganProfessor Lesley Regan has been made a Dame in the Ne
Government announces pay rise for 2.8 million people as National Living Wage set to increase by 6.2% in 2020
Sector News
Low-paid workers will receive a 6.2% pay rise with a new National Livi
Former Lord Mayor receives knighthood in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Former Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, has been awarde
City of London Corporation staff recognised in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Two City of London Corporation staff members have been honoured in the
CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive
Sector News
Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 202

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kelly O'Meara - updated event, Media Interview Skills for College Managers 19 minutes ago
PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Christmas generosity from staff at PHX Training 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: Focused on learning: How #EdTech is Keeping Students on Task 6 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page