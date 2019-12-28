CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive

Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 2020 New Years Honours list.

As Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive, Paul has overseen unprecedented progress in the mission to make Sellafield safer, sooner.

In the process, he established Sellafield Ltd as a business that delivers more value for money for the taxpayer than ever before: The company is on target to deliver £1.4b in efficiencies by 2020 and has pledged a further £1.4bn to government by 2029.

Paul oversaw the successful completion of nuclear fuel reprocessing at the Thorp plant, while ensuring every employee working at the plant remained in employment within the business.

He has recently overseen the creation of the Programme and Project Partners, a 20 year partnership with the supply chain that will enable more progress to be made at Sellafield with partners able to work both on the site and in other markets, locally and nationally.

Additionally, a new approach to how Sellafield Ltd acts as a responsible corporate citizen was established during Paul’s tenure.

This has seen Sellafield Ltd invest more than £40m in projects of benefit to the communities closest to Sellafield since 2015.

They include:

£10m investment into the Campus Whitehaven project

£1.75m into the WELL project, designed to lift educational attainment levels in every west Cumbrian classroom

£3.6m into new economic growth and diversification projects in Whitehaven

community apprenticeships scheme to help 50 people into employment

Paul will leave Sellafield Ltd at the end of January 2020.

Jamie Reed, Head of Corporate Affairs for Sellafield Ltd, said:

Jamie Reed, Head of Corporate Affairs for Sellafield Ltd, said:

This award is richly deserved for the impact of Paul Foster's leadership at Sellafield Ltd and for the successes he has achieved both on the Sellafield site and across the local community. Sellafield Ltd is a relatively new business and Paul has ensured that more value than ever before is delivered to the NDA, the taxpayer and the country as a result of Sellafield's operations. At Sellafield Ltd, we will continue to work to make Sellafield safer, sooner, deliver increased value and invest in the local community - these achievements are a result of Paul's leadership and the CBE is recognition of that.