 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive

Details
Hits: 106
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Paul Foster, Sellafield :Ltd chief executive

Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 2020 New Years Honours list.

As Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive, Paul has overseen unprecedented progress in the mission to make Sellafield safer, sooner.

In the process, he established Sellafield Ltd as a business that delivers more value for money for the taxpayer than ever before: The company is on target to deliver £1.4b in efficiencies by 2020 and has pledged a further £1.4bn to government by 2029.

Paul oversaw the successful completion of nuclear fuel reprocessing at the Thorp plant, while ensuring every employee working at the plant remained in employment within the business.

He has recently overseen the creation of the Programme and Project Partners, a 20 year partnership with the supply chain that will enable more progress to be made at Sellafield with partners able to work both on the site and in other markets, locally and nationally.

Additionally, a new approach to how Sellafield Ltd acts as a responsible corporate citizen was established during Paul’s tenure.

This has seen Sellafield Ltd invest more than £40m in projects of benefit to the communities closest to Sellafield since 2015.

They include:

  • £10m investment into the Campus Whitehaven project
  • £1.75m into the WELL project, designed to lift educational attainment levels in every west Cumbrian classroom
  • £3.6m into new economic growth and diversification projects in Whitehaven
  • community apprenticeships scheme to help 50 people into employment

Paul will leave Sellafield Ltd at the end of January 2020.

Jamie Reed, Head of Corporate Affairs for Sellafield Ltd, said:

This award is richly deserved for the impact of Paul Foster’s leadership at Sellafield Ltd and for the successes he has achieved both on the Sellafield site and across the local community.

Sellafield Ltd is a relatively new business and Paul has ensured that more value than ever before is delivered to the NDA, the taxpayer and the country as a result of Sellafield’s operations.

At Sellafield Ltd, we will continue to work to make Sellafield safer, sooner, deliver increased value and invest in the local community - these achievements are a result of Paul’s leadership and the CBE is recognition of that.

Advertisement

HOW â€˜INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETSâ€™ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOW ‘INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETS’ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding
Sector News
Most people fail to turn a good idea into a successful business ventur
Decade of decline in adult learning with four million 'lost learners' since 2010
Sector News
Survey shows adult participation in education has fallen to record low
Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton
Sector News
A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s lov
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst
Researcher and activist receives CBE for 50-year career combatting violence against women
Sector News
Professor Hague, along with Dr Ellen Malos, founded the University's C
Artificial intelligence could help to spot breast cancer, says new research
Sector News
#ArtificialIntelligence could help to spot breast cancer(Images: The C
Lesley Regan made Dame in New Year Honours
Sector News
Dame Lesley ReganProfessor Lesley Regan has been made a Dame in the Ne
Government announces pay rise for 2.8 million people as National Living Wage set to increase by 6.2% in 2020
Sector News
Low-paid workers will receive a 6.2% pay rise with a new National Livi
Former Lord Mayor receives knighthood in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Former Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, has been awarde
City of London Corporation staff recognised in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Two City of London Corporation staff members have been honoured in the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kelly O'Meara - updated event, Media Interview Skills for College Managers 18 minutes ago
PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Christmas generosity from staff at PHX Training 2 hours 21 minutes ago
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: Focused on learning: How #EdTech is Keeping Students on Task 6 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page