Christmas generosity from staff at PHX Training

Details
Staff at a regional training provider have abandoned workplace Christmas traditions in order to help learners.

Workers at PHX Training, which has centres across Lancashire and Cumbria, opted not to take part in the traditional office Secret Santa this year. Instead, staff chose to join together and donate their money to a good cause.

Staff purchased over 60 presents in total, which were distributed to current and past learners who had recently completed a PHX Training course or apprenticeship.

The presents were distributed to learners as they entered the centre before Christmas, with the gifts including chocolate, toiletries and socks.

Claire Williams, Business Manager at PHX Training, said: “Our staff are extremely generous and always aim to put learners first. When the idea was first raised for us all to donate to buy presents for our learners, everybody agreed that it was the right thing to do.

“Christmas is about generosity and showing people that we care. By donating these presents we’ve let all our learners know that they are part of our extended work family and that we wish them well for the future.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

