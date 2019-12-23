 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced

Details
Hits: 317
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on 27 November at a glittering ceremony held in London.

Winners from across all English regions were recognised on the night, where they represented a diverse mix of industries, including engineering, education, hospitality, banking and automotive.

Now in their 16th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding apprentices, apprentice employers and individuals to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and champion apprenticeships across England. National winners are apprenticeship exemplars, highlighting best practice across recruitment excellence, high quality training practices, diversity and career progression.

Hosted by TV presenter and documentary maker Reggie Yates, who was supported by apprentice co-host Annie Hughes, nine apprentice employer and individual winners were recognised during the national ceremony, alongside two highly commended in each category.

Apprentice employer winners include:

  • The BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT Award for SME Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Invotra; highly commended were Clifton Green Primary School and Troup Bywaters + Anders

  • The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Home Group Limited; highly commended were WEC Group Limited and Zenith Vehicle Contracts Limited

  • The QA Award for Macro Employer of the Year 2019 winner was Mitchells & Butlers; highly commended were BT and Lloyds Banking Group

  • The PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence 2019 winner was Home Group Limited; highly commended were Lloyds Banking Group and London Borough of Hackney.

Individual category winners are:

  • The NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Julie Mills from Northumberland Community Bank; highly commended were Michal Halamicek from acdc and Ben Cornmell from Waltham Black Ltd

  • The Royal Navy Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Tatiana Peters from MBDA; highly commended were Maddy Morrison from Sky Sports News and Thomas Lomas from JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

  • The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year 2019 winner was Louise Meredith from JC Bamford Excavators Ltd; highly commended were Aaron Oreschnick from Pizza Hut Restaurants and Jessie Stow from Astex Pharmaceuticals;

  • The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year 2019 winner was Emilia Hoyle from Heat Trace Ltd; highly commended were Alex Ingram from Lookers plc and Matthew Turner from Gemini Accident Repair Centres;

  • The Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the Year 2019 was Dominique Unsworth from Resource Productions; highly commended were Neilesh Champaneri from Derby Homes and Joanna Moles from The John Henry Newman School.

    Advertisement

    Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayorâ€™s office
    Sector News
    A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
    Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
    Sector News
    HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
    Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
    Sector News
    HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que

A special recognition award was also presented on the night. Sue Husband was recognised for her impact on and commitment to apprenticeships during her time at the Education and Skills Funding Agency. Having recently announced her departure from the organisation after five and a half years, moving to Business in the Community in Wales, Miss Husband was given a standing ovation as her long list of achievements were shared with the audience.

Image of Sue Husband receiving the special recognition award.

Sue Husband receiving her special recognition award.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships Group, ESFA said:

“Apprenticeships are an exciting option for both apprentice and employer and the national winners showcased wonderfully the benefits apprenticeships bring to the lives of individuals and the difference they make in the workplace. This annual celebration of apprenticeships is important to our sector, as employer and individual winners alike inspire, encourage and promote the brilliance of apprenticeships.

“I was delighted to see such a broad range of industries represented – in winning and highly commended entries – and I look forward to seeing how the careers of apprentices blossom and the benefits reaped by employers following their win.

“Congratulations once again to all national finalists; many thanks to the sponsors whose contribution makes the whole awards calendar the success it is and well done to all for another fantastic year for apprenticeships

“I finally want to acknowledge the winner of the special recognition award. Sue Husband has been formidable in her time with the Agency and her drive, ambition and tenacity was behind the apprenticeship reforms of 2017. She is valued and will be missed as she takes up her new role.”

The awards form a key part of the Department for Education’s wider ‘Fire it Up’ campaign which aims to raise awareness of the greater variety of apprenticeships on offer for people of all ages and backgrounds and ignite positive conversations around apprenticeships across England.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
New funding for Adoption Support Fund
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/23/new-funding-for-adoption-suppo
Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayor’s office
Sector News
A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que
Royal recognition for Northumbria University's Professor Jane Core
Sector News
Professor Jane Core recieving her MBE from Duke of CambridgeProfessor
Remit secures two Investors in People awards
Sector News
National training provider, Remit Group, has achieved two highly prest
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider
Sector News
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as t
Outstanding Schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/20/outstanding-schools/Outstandin
Global Britain to attract more top scientists with fast tracked entry
Sector News
More top scientists and researchers are to be given fast tracked entry
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expand across the Midlands 16 hours 5 minutes ago
Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover 4 days ago
Mark Perry
Mark Perry added a new event 7 days ago

ABTA's Apprenticeships in the Travel Industry full day...

ABTA’s one-day seminar takes a practical look at how travel companies can effectively design and deliver successful apprenticeship programmes, big...

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:30 AM
  • De Vere West One, 9-10 Portland Place, Marylebone, London, W1B 1PR

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page