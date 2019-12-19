 
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for ‘Skills Olympics’

Details
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK 

 
A City College Plymouth student has been invited to train as a potential competitor at the ‘Skills Olympics’, which are to be held in Shanghai in 2021.

Painting and decorating apprentice Rebekah Holden has been selected for Squad UK, which is the first step on the road to competing at this high-profile, international event. Rebekah was invited to join the WorldSkills UK Talent Development Programme after excelling at the finals of its national skills competitions, which were held last month at the NEC in Birmingham. Over the next 18 months, Becky will undergo a training programme that will focus on developing both her professional and technical skills, while also supporting the development of her mindset.


Syd Dart, painting and decorating lecturer at the College, said: “This a huge achievement for Rebekah. All of us at the College and her employer, Eliza Tay Lady Decorators, are incredibly proud of Rebekah and of how hard she has worked.


“She is a very focused and talented young woman, who is an excellent role model for other students. We are all looking forward to following her journey over the next 18 months.”  


Ben Blackledge, Deputy Chief Executive at WorldSkills UK, said: “This is a life-changing moment for Rebekah. She has already excelled in the WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, but now Rebekah and her fellow competitors are facing an even tougher test as they look to secure their place to represent the UK on the world stage.”


The previous WorldSkills Competition was held earlier this year in Kazan, Russia, where Team UK was awarded 19 medals. By competing in the competition, WorldSkills UK is able to identify global best practice, research and insight that will help the new UK government to deliver world-class standards in technical education.

