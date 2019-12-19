BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional College) donned festive jumpers and purchased raffle tickets in aid of the College’s Upskilling Uganda project which aims to support the building and operation of a vocational training institute in Uganda.

Claire Henderson, Head of Quality Excellence & Development at SERC said, “I am delighted to say that an amazing £1275 was raised from the Christmas jumper day and festive raffles across SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

She added, “Our colleagues at Fields of Life have confirmed that this amount will be match funded, pound for pound, by one of their donors, giving a grand total of £2,550.

“The Fundraising group would like to thank all staff and students who supported the fundraising for Upskilling Uganda at this time of year. The money will go directly to sponsoring students in the new Vocational Training Institute, which is currently under construction in Gulu, Northern Uganda.”

Caption:

SERC raised an amazing £1275 for the Upskilling Uganda Project, and that fundraising effort has been matched pound for pound by Fields of Life, meaning a total of £2550 has been raised for the project.

Pictured are Andrew Megarry (SERC International Development Manager), Sheila Bodel (SERC Directorate Support Officer), Joy Wilson (Marketing and Communications Officer at Fields of Life)

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Government reaffirms commitment to people across the North as Northern Sector News Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dÃ®m aro Sector News Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea