The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Chawton Church of England Primary School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2192: Chawton Church of England Primary School

PDF, 182KB, 4 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2192

Type of decision: variation to admission – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hampshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 1 November 2021