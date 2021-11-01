Find out about the support available for educational settings and local authorities for remote and face-to-face education, and access to social care.

Applies to England

Use the get help with technology service for information on:

  • ordering laptops, tablets and 4G wireless routers
  • repairing or replacing faulty devices
  • resetting devices
  • device ownership
  • helping children, families and young people using the devices received
  • support and funding for internet access
  • support and funding to set up a digital education platform
  • funded training and support to setup and use technology effectively

Accessing the service

Access the get help with technology service.

