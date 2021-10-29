The impact of early education at ages 2 to 7 on child outcomes as part of the study of early education and development (SEED).

Applies to England

Documents

Study of early education and development (SEED): impact study on early education use and child outcomes up to age 7 years research brief

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-293-9, DFE-RR1166PDF, 614KB, 32 pages

Study of early education and development (SEED): impact study on early education use and child outcomes up to age 7 years impact report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-293-9, DFE-RR1166PDF, 772KB, 95 pages

Details

This research is part of the longitudinal study of early education and development (SEED).

This report:

Parent and pupil panel: omnibus surveys
Resources
Findings from regular surveys with school pupilâ€™s parents or carers
Digital Functional Skills qualifications
Resources
Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional S
Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSubject conten

  • addresses the associations between the amount of different types of early childhood education and care (ECEC) that children receive age 2 to 5 years and child development at the end of key stage one (KS1)
  • considers how the age of starting ECEC may be associated with child development at KS1
  • investigates the impact of the home environment, parenting and the quality of the parent and child relationship on development at KS1
Published 29 October 2021