Ofsted finds serious safeguarding issues at 4 PGL settings and immediately suspends each of the registrations.

This week we undertook inspections of 5 PGL centres providing Ofsted-registered care and activities for unaccompanied children on half-term holidays. Having found serious safeguarding issues at 4 of these sites, we have taken the decision to immediately suspend each of the 4 registrations.
           
Some of the concerns identified are being investigated by other agencies and we are unable to provide specific details at this stage. But we can advise that they include environmental health concerns, health and safety issues, and the conduct of staff - including substance misuse.

PGL provides residential breaks and activity holidays for children aged 7 -17 and operates from centres across the UK and France. Ofsted is only able to inspect PGL’s registered childcare provision in England. We do not have any power to inspect or regulate the other activities that PGL runs for children who are accompanied by their schools or parents.
                   
The settings that have had their registration suspended are:

  • Liddington, Wiltshire
  • Marchants Hill, Surrey
  • Osmington Bay, Dorset
  • Windmill Hill, East Sussex

We recognise the impact this decision will have on many families. PGL has a duty to inform affected parents urgently, and we have requested contact details in order to do the same.

Press office

8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415

Published 29 October 2021