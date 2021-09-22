A letter from John Edwards, ESFA interim chief executive, to accounting officers in college corporations

Applies to England

Letter to accounting officers in college corporations: September 2021

A letter from John Edwards, ESFA interim chief executive, to accounting officers in college corporations.

Please share this letter with your chief financial officer or equivalent and board of governors and at your next governing body meeting

Published 22 September 2021