 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

To help prepare the schools in the United Kingdom, Driver Bubble™ launches the new ‘Education Program’

Details
Hits: 150
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The global market leader in vehicle partition screens, Driver Bubble™, recently announced their new “Education program', targeting more than 18,000 schools across the United Kingdom. 

With the road map set for the UK educational institutions to resume, this launch is yet another conscious effort by Driver Bubble™ to enable safer school commute providing peace of mind to teachers, pupils, parents and drivers with Driver Bubble's in-vehicle partition screens.

Thomas Kruyne, Director of Driver Bubble™, said,

"COVID-19 has been a hindrance affecting all education systems in the UK and across the globe. It is the right of every student to get a quality education and every teacher to work in a safe and healthy environment. The launch of our ‘Education Program' is an initiative that allows every school, pupil, teacher and parent to travel more safely on school trips, school runs and outings."   

The Driver Bubble™ partition screens provide a durable, comprehensive and simple way to help shield teachers, drivers and students during school outings and other journeys. The screens are engineered from high-impact polycarbonate, providing an extra layer of protection with up to 95% surface coverage.

Will Cattrall, Business Development Manager at Taxi Butler and Driver Bubble, said,

"At Driver Bubble™, we take pride in knowing that our vehicle partition screen helps people stay connected and continue to work together. With the ‘Education program', we will bring Driver Bubble™ to every school, college & university across the United Kingdom and the world. The transportation requirements of every school are different; that’s why we have the option of engineering and manufacturing bespoke screens to adapt to all fleets."

Driver Bubble's vehicle protection screens can be tailor-made, keeping every vehicle and journey in mind. The screens are robust, lightweight, flexible, built from polycarbonate, and easily removed and transferred to other vehicles. The screens will be installed across all educational institutes' vehicles, demonstrating Driver Bubble's continued effort in prioritising the health of all teachers, pupils and parents.

About Driver Bubble™: As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the transportation industry faced unprecedented challenges globally, and Driver Bubble™ was born. The company builds and distributes protective screens for the global taxi, rideshare and transportation industries. The Driver Bubble™ partition screen is a simple, intuitive screen that fits most vehicles and helps shield passengers and drivers alike. Several companies in the rideshare and taxi industry have installed vehicle partition screens to help continue providing their services throughout the pandemic. The ‘Education program', among other benefits, will include special pricing for all schools with scalable financing options to suit the budgeting cycle.

Ofstedâ€™s independent review of tutoring: terms of reference
Resources
Ofsted will carry out an independent review of tutoring in schools and
Delivering payments and supporting students to stay safe online
Resources
Chris Larmer, SLC Executive Director, Operations provides an update on
Letter to accounting officers in college corporations: September 2021
Resources
A letter from John Edwards, ESFA interim chief executive, to accountin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Guidance: National Reference Test 2022 - information for schools
Resources
Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2022 Nation
School preference data collections guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data coll
National Reference Test 2022 - information for schools
Resources
Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2022 Nation
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Jennifer Wallington
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 16 September 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 16 September 2021.
Promoting and supporting mental health and wellbeing in schools and colleges
Resources
Find out what help you can get to develop a whole school or college ap
MakeBox & Co. launch Virtual Crafting Events for Corporates
Resources
MakeBox & Co., the contemporary craft co for modern makers, announ
Ofsted to review two education catch-up reforms
Resources
Ofsted has been asked by the government to carry out an independent re
Ofsted's independent review of teachers' professional development: terms of reference
Resources
Ofsted will carry out an independent review of teachers’ professiona
Ofsted’s independent review of tutoring: terms of reference
Resources
Ofsted will carry out an independent review of tutoring in schools and
Delivering payments and supporting students to stay safe online
Resources
Chris Larmer, SLC Executive Director, Operations provides an update on
Letter to accounting officers in college corporations: September 2021
Resources
A letter from John Edwards, ESFA interim chief executive, to accountin

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 45 minutes ago

The Oakwood Report can be found here...

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 59 minutes ago

The Oakwood Report can be found here:...

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 1 hour 1 minute ago

This article is somewhat misleading - there have been persistent complaints by the Prison...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6098)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page