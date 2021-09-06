Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Teacher’s name: Mr Andrew Turns

Location teacher worked: Sunderland, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 6 August 2021

Outcome type: no findings

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Andrew Turns, formerly employed in Sunderland, north east England.

The professional conduct panel did not find the case proved. This statement is published at the request of Mr Andrew Turns.

Published 6 September 2021