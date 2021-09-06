Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Ms Sandeep Gill

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Sandeep Gill

Teacher reference number: 2071658

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 April 1987

Location teacher worked: Sutton, greater london

Date of professional conduct panel: 30 March 2021 to 31 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Sandeep Gill, formerly employed in Sutton, greater london.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

