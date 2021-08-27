The schools adjudicator’s admission objection/admission referral decision about Turing House School.

Documents

ADA3875: Turing House School

PDF, 611KB, 15 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3875

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: free school

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Richmond upon Thames London Borough Council

Admission authority: Russell Education Trust for Turing House School

British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 group
Resources
The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they t
Independent report: Future of technological innovations and the role of regulation
Resources
A report from the Regulatory Horizons Council about the future of tech
Archbishop Sumner C of E Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Archbis

Published 27 August 2021