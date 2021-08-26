This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes and movement in the childcare sector as at 31 August 2016.

Childcare providers and inspections key findings as at 31 August 2016

Childcare providers and inspections key findings as at 31 August 2016

Childcare providers and inspections key findings as at 31 August 2016

Childcare providers and inspections charts and tables as at 31 August 2016

Childcare provider level data as at 31 August 2016

Childcare inspection data provisional 01 April to 31 August 2016 and revised 01 January to 31 March 2016

Childcare providers and inspections: methodology and quality report

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2016: pre-release access list

These statistics cover childcare in England and are made up of:

  • HTML main messages
  • key findings, charts and tables in PDF and Word format
  • charts, tables, provider-level data and inspection data provision in Open Data (ODS) format
  • quality and methodology report in pdf format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

This data covers:

  • the numbers of registered childcare providers, places and most recent inspection outcomes as at 31 August 2016
  • movement in the childcare sector between 31 March 2016 and 31 August 2016
  • most recent inspection outcomes as at 31 March 2016
  • provisional data for inspections completed between 1 April 2016 and 31 August 2016
  • revised data for inspections completed between 1 January 2016 and 31 March 2016

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 15 November 2016
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. First published.

