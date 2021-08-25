Ofsted's National Director for Social Care, Yvette Stanley, writes to Josh MacAlister, Chair of The Case for Change, about Ofsted's response to the review

Documents

Letter from Yvette Stanley, National Director Regulation and Social Care, to Josh MacAlister, Chair of The Case for Change

HTML

Details

This letter was sent from Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director Regulation and Social Care, to Josh MacAlister,Chair of The Case for Change, the independent review of children’s social care.

It sets out Ofsted’s response to the review, including feedback on some key issues raised.

Postgraduate scholarships for international students
Resources
You can apply for a postgraduate scholarship from the UK government to
ESFA Update: 25 August 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Learning Aims Reference Service (LARS): Category codes
Resources
Definitions and guidance for each category on the Learning Aim Referen

Published 25 August 2021