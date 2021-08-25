Statistics in this bulletin cover information on the Apprenticeships NI programme in Northern Ireland including the number of starts and leavers, occupancy and qualifications achieved.

Documents

Apprenticeships NI 2013/2017: Quarterly Statistics from August 2013 to April 2021

http://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeshipsni-statistics

Details

To monitor information relating to Apprenticeships NI in Northern Ireland.

Published 25 August 2021