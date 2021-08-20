Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Ms Lottie Littlehales

PDF, 269KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Lottie Littlehales

Teacher reference number: Ms Lottie Littlehales

Teacher’s date of birth: 27 March 1987

Location teacher worked: Sandwell, West Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 13 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Lottie Littlehales, formerly employed in Sandwell, West Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Vocational, technical and other general qualifications in 2022
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of vocational, technical and oth
GCSE, AS and A level qualifications in 2022
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of GCSE, AS and A level qualific
All schools to receive carbon dioxide monitors
Resources
Education settings will be provided with carbon dioxide monitors from

Published 20 August 2021