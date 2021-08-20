Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Michael Feeney

PDF, 243KB, 22 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Michael Feeney

Teacher reference number: 9640298

Teacher’s date of birth: 2 September 1955

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 12 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Michael Feeney formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

