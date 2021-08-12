The requirements local authorities should meet when submitting data for the 2022 school preference data collections.

School preference (child level) data collection 2022

PDF, 649KB, 47 pages

This business and technical specification explains:

  • what data local authorities should submit
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • the validation rules that the Department for Education (DfE) will apply to the data

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data to complete the school preference collections is available.

Published 12 August 2021