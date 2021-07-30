These standards set the minimum requirements for teachers’ practice and conduct.

Documents

Teachers' standards

Ref: DFE-00066-2011PDF, 271KB, 15 pages

Teachers' standards: overview

PDF, 181KB, 1 page

How you should use the teachers' standards

PDF, 101KB, 1 page

Details

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders
  • school staff
  • governing bodies

The standards themselves (part 1 and part 2) have statutory force (under regulation 6(8)(a) of the Education (School Teachers’ Appraisal) (England) Regulations 2012).

They are issued by law; you must follow them unless there’s a good reason not to. They define the minimum level of practice for trainees and teachers to achieve qualified teacher status.

You can also use them to assess the performance of all teachers with qualified teacher status who are subject to The Education (School Teachers’ Appraisal) (England) Regulations 2012.

The standards replace the ‘standards for qualified teacher status’ and the ‘core professional standards’, previously published by the former Training and Development Agency for Schools.

Published 1 July 2011
Last updated 30 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. 'Teachers' standards' updated to reflect changes in terminology and teacher induction duration related to the Early Career Framework reforms.

  2. First published.

    SLC Board meeting minutes 2021
    Resources
    SLC Board meeting minutes from 2021.DocumentsSLC Board meeting minutes
    Apprenticeship funding rules August 2019 to July 2020: Summary of changes
    Resources
    Clarification version of the 2019 to 2020 rulesThe 2019 to 2020 fundin
    Financial notice to improve: Stratton Education Trust
    Resources
    A financial notice to improve issued to Stratton Education Trust by th