The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Dundonald Primary School.

Documents

ADA3854 Dundonald Primary School

PDF, 123KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3854

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Merton London Borough Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 15 July 2021