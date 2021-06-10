Statistical factsheet presenting analysis of Further Education sector activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.

Further Education Sector Activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District:- 2015/16 to 2019/20

The analysis covers all enrolments, regulated enrolments, higher education enrolments as well as qualifications and performance (retention, achievement and success rates) by Local Government District.

Published 10 June 2021