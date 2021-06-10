Statistics of Welsh domiciled student loans borrowers and the change in debt in the financial year.

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2020-21

PDF, 397KB, 21 pages

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2020-21 - Tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 226KB

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2020-21 - Pre-Release Access

PDF, 110KB, 1 page

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2020-21

This publication provides statistics on loan outlays, repayments and borrower repayment status for Welsh domiciled students studying in Higher Education (HE) in the UK and EU students studying in Wales.

The figures cover Income Contingent Loans (ICR), which were introduced in 1998/99, for financial years up to and including 2020-21.

Published 10 June 2021