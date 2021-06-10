Statistics series providing information on student loan outlays, repayments and borrower activity.

This statistics publication provides statistics on loan outlays, repayments of loans and borrower activity for students studying in Higher Education (HE) and Further Education (FE) in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU).

Student loans for higher and further education - UK comparison

England

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

Published 20 May 2019
Last updated 10 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Latest version of Student loans for higher and further education published.

  2. Added UK cross country comparison collection for publication 13/06/2019

  3. First published.

