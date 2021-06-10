Student loans for higher and further education - a comparison of key statistics across the four different government administrations within the UK.

Documents

Outstanding balance - to 2020-21

PDF, 142KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Average loan balance on entry into repayment - to 2020-21

PDF, 302KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Average repayment per year via HMRC - to 2019-20

PDF, 301KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Average scheduled repayment per year - to 2020-21

PDF, 315KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Average voluntary repayment per year - to 2020-21

PDF, 320KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The amount of student loans paid out has increased every year since they were introduced in 1990. We provide here some charts that give a comparison of key statistics across the four different government administrations within the UK.

Wellbeing for education recovery: grant determination letter
Resources
The 2021 to 2022 determination letter to local authorities for the wel
Ofqual equalities report 2021
Resources
A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality,
Change to maximum Plan 2 and the Plan 3 student loan interest rates
Resources
The Department for Education (DfE) has announced a change to maximum P

Published 10 June 2021