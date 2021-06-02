Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr James Quinlan

PDF, 197KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Quinlan

Teacher reference number: 1274391

Teacher’s date of birth: 12 December 1990

Location teacher worked: London, south east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 19 April 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Quinlan, formerly employed in London, south east of England.

School census autumn 2021 to summer 2022: school summary report
Resources
Specifications for software suppliers developing school summary report
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Miss Emma Rule
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
Vet technician (livestock)
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The appropriate level of RCVS code of professional co

Published 2 June 2021