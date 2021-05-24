Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No Order Made: Mr Christopher Aitken

PDF, 234KB, 18 pages

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Christopher Aitken

Location teacher worked: Norfolk, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: insert dates of hearing 29 to 30 April 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Christopher Aitken, formerly employed in Norfolk, east of England.

Teacher misconduct

Published 24 May 2021