ESFA Update further education: 19 May 2021

ESFA Update academies: 19 May 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 19 May 2021

Trust Capacity Fund (TCaF) award recipients
A list of successful applicants who applied to the Trust Capacity Fund
Trust Capacity Fund (TCaF)
Apply for TCaF 2021 to 2022, a fund of up to Â£24 million to help trus
Research: Navigating the labyrinth
A report highlighting how socio-economic background shapes career prog

Items for further education

Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Remindersubcontracting requests to ESFA by 31 May 2021
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) response – capping
Informationpost-16 capacity fund now open for bids
Informationrequirement for all active providers to reapply to the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers
InformationApprenticeship Service employer agreement
Your feedbackinitial assessment and recognition of prior learning guidance
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for academies

Informationupdated academies chart of accounts
Informationgood practice guide for risk management in academy trusts
Informationintroducing the academies FP Power Hour
Informationpost-16 capacity fund now open for bids
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for local authorities

Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) response – capping
Informationpost-16 capacity fund now open for bids
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)
Published 19 May 2021