Reports sharing the lived experience of those working hard to make a difference in opportunity areas.

Sharing learning: introduction from Minister Donelan

Opportunity areas insight guide: careers

The careers insight guide shares examples from:

  • Norwich’s employer events for young people
  • Blackpool’s online career platform
  • West Somerset’s strategic support that helped schools engage more with employers
  • Doncaster’s work in helping young people find a post-16 option that suits them

Delivery plans for the 12 opportunity areas.

Published 19 May 2021