Blackpool opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-808-4PDF, 2.33MB, 32 pages

Bradford opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-861-9PDF, 1.7MB, 44 pages

Derby opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-809-1PDF, 1.77MB, 32 pages

Doncaster opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-862-6PDF, 2.52MB, 56 pages

Fenland and East Cambridgeshire opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-863-3PDF, 3.57MB, 40 pages

Hastings opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-864-0PDF, 2.52MB, 44 pages

Ipswich opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-865-7PDF, 2.51MB, 40 pages

North Yorkshire Coast opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-811-4PDF, 9MB, 42 pages

Norwich opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-810-7PDF, 3.45MB, 34 pages

Oldham opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-812-1PDF, 5.16MB, 38 pages

Stoke-on-Trent opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-866-4PDF, 4.22MB, 56 pages

West Somerset opportunity area: delivery plan

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-813-8PDF, 3.31MB, 36 pages

Opportunity areas selection methodology

PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Opportunity areas selection data

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 45.7KB

The delivery plans for the 12 opportunity areas outline how we plan to build young people’s knowledge and skills and provide them with the best advice and opportunities.

Unlocking Talent, Fulfilling Potential

Opportunity areas are part of the government’s national plan for dealing with social mobility through education. The plan - Unlocking Talent, Fulfilling Potential - is a policy paper which sets out how we will remove obstacles that could stop children and young people from achieving their potential in some of the most disadvantaged regions in England.

The 12 opportunity areas are:

Selection methodology

The selection methodology explains how we decided which areas would be classified as ‘opportunity areas’.

The selection data spreadsheet presents the data which we originally considered when identifying the areas in greatest need.

Sharing learning

Opportunity areas are at the heart of the government’s plan to level up outcomes for children and young people in some of the most disadvantaged areas of the country. Sharing what is working in the opportunity areas is a key part of this, so that other areas can benefit from this learning to address social mobility challenges in their communities.

Opportunity areas analysis and evaluation

Learn how we are evaluating the success of the opportunity area programme, and helping other parts of the country benefit from our findings.

Published 9 October 2017
Last updated 19 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated with details of the opportunity areas insight guides.

  2. Added links to websites for Norwich, Blackpool, Bradford and Doncaster.

  3. Added links to the pages for West Somerset, Derby, Oldham, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire and Ipswich.

  4. Added a link to the North Yorkshire coast website.

  5. Added 6 new opportunity area delivery plans.

  6. Norwich: updated missing information on Dr. Tim Coulson, Chair of the Norwich partnership board on page 15. Blackpool: amended the graph showing the percentage of pupils in schools by Ofsted rating (January 2017) on page 20.

  7. First published.