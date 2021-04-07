If you have a student loan, the guide to terms and conditions tells you what you need to do and what to expect when you repay your loan.

These guides explain your loan contract, your repayment plan type and how and when you’ll repay.

Choose the guide based on the country that funded your course.

England

Download ‘Terms and conditions - 2021 to 2022 guide’, (PDF 275KB)

Wales

Download ‘Terms and conditions - 2020 to 2021 guide’, (PDF 1.37MB)

Terms and conditions 2021 to 2022 guide - coming soon!

Northern Ireland

Download ‘Terms and conditions - 2021 to 2022 guide’, (PDF 178KB)

Scotland

Download ‘Terms and conditions - 2020 to 2021 guide’, (PDF 658KB)

Terms and conditions 2021 to 2022 guide - coming soon!

Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 7 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 2021/22 terms and conditions guides for SFE and SFni. Added lines to confirm that SFW and SAAS guides are coming soon.

  2. Updated guides for 2020-21

  3. First published.

