We’re closing ESFA Information Exchange

ESFA Information Exchange will no longer be accessible after Friday 30 April.

A new Document exchange service is now live.

We’ve automatically given ESFA Information Exchange users access to the new service.

We’ve also uploaded any 2021 to 2022 academic year documents to it.

What ESFA Information Exchange users need to do

ESFA Information Exchange users should now:

  • access the new Document exchange service using their existing DfE Sign-in credentials
  • follow the steps on the DfE Sign-in help page in the unlikely event of any access issues
  • read the guidance for information about how to use it
  • use the new service to view, manage and submit documents, rather than ESFA Information Exchange
  • view, download and save any older documents they wish to keep from ESFA Information Exchange before 23:59 on Friday 30 April 2021

Any documents not downloaded and saved before 23:59 on Friday 30 April 2021 will no longer be accessible from ESFA Information Exchange.

Contact us

If you need help with DfE Sign-in, access our help page.

If you have any other questions, please contact us.

ESFA Information Exchange

ESFA Information Exchange is a secure, online system which provides a single place for academies, 16 to 19 providers, high needs providers and local authorities to do business with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) in a more effective and efficient way.

The documents on this page include information about:

  • how to use ESFA Information Exchange
  • how to address issues and request support
Published 17 July 2014
Last updated 1 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. We've added information about the closure of ESFA Information Exchange and the launch of a new Document exchange service.

  2. Minor editorial amendments made to page on 21 June 2017.

  3. Updated to reflect the new Education and Skills Funding Agency, which was launched on 1 April 2017.

  4. Updated support information: Document Exchange.

  5. Amendments to My Contact Information guidance for academies and academy trusts.

  6. Additional support information added.

  7. Updated support and information about the features of EFA Information Exchange.

  8. Added updated videos on using the Information Exchange

  9. Added video about EFA Information Exchange

  10. Updated with information on features available on the EFA Information Exchange.

  11. First published.

