Sets out the rules for provision funded by learners through advanced learner loans.

Version 1 of the advanced learner loans funding rules 2021 to 2022

This document sets out the advanced learner loans funding rules for the 2021 to 2022 funding year (1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022).

The rules apply to all providers of education and training who hold a loans facility and loans bursary fund agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). This agreement allows providers to receive loans payments from the Student Loans Company (SLC) on behalf of learners and loans bursary payments from ESFA.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules document, please email enquiry form or speak to your territorial lead contact.

Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2021 to 2022
Published 17 March 2021