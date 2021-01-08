An investigation report on Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited.

Investigation report: Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited

An investigation report by the Education and Skills Funding Agency on allegations made about their financial management and governance arrangements at Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited.

Published 8 January 2021