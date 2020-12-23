Guidance explaining how the recognition of professional qualifications operates.

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Mutual recognition of professional qualifications: guidance for regulatory bodies

You can also read about the transition period.

Documents

Recognition of professional qualifications: guidance for regulatory bodies

HTML

Details

At 11pm on 31 December 2020, the Recognition of Professional Qualifications (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Professional Qualifications and Services (Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 come into effect, and make changes to the existing regulations – the European Union (Recognition of Professional Qualifications) Regulations 2015.

This guidance explains the duties and obligations for regulatory bodies that will change at this time.

Up until 11pm on 31 December 2020, the existing regulations remain unchanged and you should refer to the existing guidance.

Published 23 December 2020