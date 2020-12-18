A financial notice to improve issued to East London Science School Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: East London Science School Trust

PDF, 157KB, 10 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at East London Science School Trust.

Financial notice to improve: The Liverpool Joint Catholic and Church of England Academies Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to The Liverpool Joint Catholic a
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Stewart Lindsay
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
Responsibility for exams
Resources
Guidance for schools and colleges on who should enter students for exa

Published 18 December 2020