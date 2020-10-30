The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud information sharing pilot.

Documents

Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot

PDF, 243KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud information sharing pilot.

Published 30 October 2020