Reported coronavirus (COVID-19) cases by registered early years and childcare settings

This data is published fortnightly. It gives the number of registered early years and childcare providers reporting one or more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) by week.

Early years and childcare providers must notify Ofsted of any serious illness or accident to a child in their care. This includes a confirmed case of coronavirus in the setting.

Providers must notify Ofsted as soon as reasonably practical, and in any case within 14 days of the incident occurring. Notifications received in one week could represent confirmed cases which occurred during the 2 previous weeks.

If there are multiple reported cases at a setting at one time, a notification can include more than one confirmed case. This means that the number of notifications received does not necessarily correlate with the number of confirmed cases in a setting.

Providers must follow guidance from Public Health England (PHE) about what to do in the event of a reported case of coronavirus in a setting.

The release will run to April 2021, subject to review.

Published 30 October 2020