Provisional data for the period September 2019 to August 2020 and revised data for the period September 2018 to August 2019.

Main findings: non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England, August 2020: data, charts and tables

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England, August 2020: standard inspections between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England, August 2020: in-year additional inspections between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England, August 2020: inspections data as at 31 August 2020

Methodology and quality report: non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England

Pre-release access list: non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England

Underlying data for figures

These inspections of non-association independent schools in England statistics are made up of:

  • main findings
  • tables, charts and data in excel and CSV format
  • quality and methodology report
  • pre-release access list

Published 25 November 2020
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. The Excel charts and tables file has been republished for this release. A minor update has been made to Revised Table 1. This change does not impact any of the underlying datasets or the main findings.

  2. First published.

