Local authority inspection data and children’s homes inspection data, covering the period up until 30 September 2018.
Documents
Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: main findings
Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: main findings
Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: main findings
Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: charts, tables and underlying data
Local authority in England inspections and outcomes as at 30 September 2018: provider level data
Local authority in England inspections and outcomes: provider level data inspections between 1 April 2018 and 30 September 2018
Local authority in England inspections and outcomes: all ILACS inspections
Children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes as at 30 September 2018: provider level data
Revised 2017-18 in year data
Children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes: provider level data inspections between 1 April 2018 and 30 September 2018
Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: quality and methodology report
Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2018: pre-release access list
Details
These inspections of local authority and children’s homes in England statistics are made up of:
main findings in html, pdf format and word format
tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format
quality and methodology report in pdf format
pre-release access list in pdf format
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
