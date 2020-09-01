Calling all apprentices, employers, and individuals who champion apprenticeships - as the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 are now open for entries.
- Open for entries between 1 and 25 September 2020
- New for 2020, national and regional ceremonies broadcast online
- Apprentice employers, apprentices and apprenticeship champions from all sectors and levels are encouraged to enter
Back for their 17th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the apprentices and employers who have gone above and beyond, in spite of the challenges faced during this pandemic.
Entries to the awards are open until 25 September 2020 and this year’s winners will be recognised via virtual ceremonies. These ceremonies will also champion employers, apprentices and apprenticeship champions from all sectors - from engineering, digital, healthcare and science, to beauty, manufacturing and education are invited to enter the awards.
Peter Mucklow, Director of Apprenticeships, Education and Skills Funding Agency said:
We are pleased to announce that entries to the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 are open. It is important that we continue to recognise the employers of all sizes, apprentices and those who champion apprentices during this unprecedented time.
I have been delighted by the on-going commitment from employers, recognising the many benefits apprentices bring and ensuring they can continue their studies.
We are excited to announce that for the first time, the winners and highly commended will be announced at regional and national virtual ceremonies. This will allow an even wider audience to celebrate the success, commitment and investment in apprenticeships, and the impact they have. I am personally very much looking forward to being part of these exciting new online ceremonies.
Categories for the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 are:
Employer of the Year categories
- SME Employer of the Year (for organisations with 1 to 249 employees)
- Large Employer of the Year (for organisations with 250 to 4,999 employees)
- Macro Employer of the Year (for organisations with 5,000+ employees)
- Recruitment Excellence (the winner is selected from Employer of the Year award entries, and will be awarded to an organisation that has recruited a diverse and high quality apprenticeship workforce).
Apprentice of the Year categories
- Intermediate Level (level 2)
- Advanced Level (level 3)
- Higher or Degree Level (level 4 or higher)
- Rising Star1 (nominated by their employer, this award recognises apprentices that have made impressive progress in their career to date, and have the potential to go even further).
- Apprentice Champion (recognises individuals who go ‘above and beyond’ to champion apprenticeships. The nomination is made by a colleague or contact who recognises an individual’s ‘champion’ credentials).
In 2019, Invotra was crowned the BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT Award for National SME Employer of the Year at the National Apprenticeship Awards.
HR Director, Alison Galvin, explained at the time:
Invotra are overjoyed to have won the national award. When you invest your time in people and support them as they grow, you end up with loyal, hardworking individuals who are a huge asset within your business. It’s truly wonderful to be recognised for our hard work to champion apprenticeships and our dedication to investing time into mentoring and developing these valued team members.
Entries to the awards close on 25 September. Regional ceremonies will take place between 2 and 6 November, with the national ceremony taking place on Wednesday 25 November.
To enter the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020, or to sign up to our mailing list, please visit: appawards.co.ukon Twitter and the National Apprenticeship Service page on LinkedIn to keep up to date with all the latest awards information.
Please note: The Rising star will not include a public vote this year due to the condensed format of the awards. ↩