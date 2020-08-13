Report into the grading of GCSE, AS, A level, advanced extension awards and extended project qualifications in summer 2020.

Documents

Executive Summary

Ref: Ofqual/20/6656/2PDF, 110KB, 5 pages

Awarding GCSE, AS, A level, advanced extension awards and extended project qualifications in summer 2020: interim report

Ref: Ofqual/20/6656/1PDF, 10.3MB, 319 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

As exams did not take place this summer, students’ grades were instead based on evidence of their likely performance in the exams had they gone ahead. In the absence of any formal assessments delivered by exam boards, evidence relating to students’ expected performance in qualifications this year was required.

This report looks at the considerations made in relation to grading this year’s qualifications in the absence of exam results.

Published 13 August 2020