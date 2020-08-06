A notice to Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London from the Department for Education.

Documents

Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London warning notice: February 2020

PDF, 178KB, 5 pages

Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London warning notice - August 2019 (superseded)

PDF, 181KB, 6 pages

Details

Failings were found at this independent school during a recent inspection. The Department for Education (DfE) has issued a notice to improve.

This notice supersedes the previous notice from August 2019.

Published 21 August 2019
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. First published.

