Information for UK nationals who wish to recognise their UK educational qualifications in Portugal.

Recognition of UK educational qualifications in Portugal

Includes information on:

  • recognition of UK educational qualifications in Portugal
  • where to apply
  • guidance in Portuguese

See also our guidance on Living in Portugal

Published 5 August 2020