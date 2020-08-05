Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 5 August 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 5 August 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 5 August 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Research and analysis: The stability of the early years workforce in England
Resources
Report looking at the national, regional and organisational barriers t
SLC urges students entering Clearing to apply for finance right away
Resources
Students applying through the Clearing system still have time to get t
Portugal: recognition of UK educational qualifications
Resources
Information for UK nationals who wish to recognise their UK educationa

Details

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Reminderall apprenticeship job adverts for learners starting from 1 August 2020 should feature apprenticeship standards
Informationprovider relief scheme (April – June 2020) – reconciliation returns
InformationRedundancy Support Service for apprentices launches
Information16 to 19 tuition fund
Informationmonitoring post-16 funding for 2020 to 2021
InformationLearning Aims Reference Service: Category Codes 2020 to 2021
Informationthe National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline

Items for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationschemes for financing local authority maintained schools
Information16 to 19 tuition fund
Informationthe National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationschemes for financing local authority maintained schools
Information16 to 19 tuition fund
Informationthe National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline
Published 5 August 2020