Report looking at the national, regional and organisational barriers to stability in the early years workforce.

The stability of the early years workforce in England

The report finds that:

  • the average wage across the early years workforce is £7.42 an hour - this compares to £11.37 for the female workforce and £12.57 for the total population
  • 13% of the workforce earn less than £5.00 an hour
  • 11% of full time early years staff work more than 42 hours per week, compared with 3% of retail workers and 6% of the female workforce
  • one in 6 workers (15%) leave their jobs within a year
  • the workforce is mainly young and female - 40% are below aged 30 and 96% are female
  • 31% of early years workers in the north of England stay with their current employer for less than 2 years, compared to 37% in the Midlands and 40% in the south of England
  • employers say they lack funding to provide training for their workforce - a 2019 survey found only 8% of early years providers planned to spend more money on training whilst 55% planned to spend less

The Social Mobility Commission calls on government and employers to reform pay and career structures.

Published 5 August 2020